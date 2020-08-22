Franklin D. Tinklepaugh
Endicott, NY - Hon. Franklin D. Tinklepaugh, 49, Endicott, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully at home, on August 17, surrounded by his wife and children.
He is survived by his wife of 24yrs, Renee (Kralovic)Tinklepaugh; children Matthew, Joshua (Megan Kleiner), Christopher, Sarah, Ava and Liam; his mother
Maria (Giglio)Tinklepaugh, father(deceased)Franklin E. Tinklepaugh; brother Robert(Isabel);sister Laura Stickler (Isaac); in-laws, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Graduate of Union Endicott-1989, SUNY Oneonta-1995, Former Trustee and Deputy Mayor of Village of Endicott, NY, Employee of NYS-DOL-Employment Counselor, Franks integrity, sincerity, kindness and generosity inspired all who knew him.
Due to COVID-19, a 'Celebration of Life' will be scheduled at a later date at the family's discretion.
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Frank's memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
or Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service.