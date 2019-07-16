|
|
Franklin "Frank" Haus
Owego, NY - Franklin "Frank" Haus, 68, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Frank was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Ruby Haus; wife, Rosana Haus; brother, Skip Pitcher. He is survived by his three children, Gary (Heidi), Jacklynn Michaels, Stephen Haus; three grandchildren, Vincent, Noah, Mollie; two great-grandchildren, Austin, Cooper; Fiancee, Carmen Applegarth; siblings, Gordon "Scoot" (Carol) Pitcher, Arlene (Ed) Balzer, Donna (Kenny) Beers, Paul Haus, David Haus, Russell (Margaret) Haus; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Frank was the Town and Village of Candor Code Enforcer, worked as a plumber for many years but will be most importantly remembered as a caring father. In honoring Frank's wishes services will be held privately. Condolences may be made to Frank's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 16, 2019