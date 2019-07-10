Services
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
(607) 387-8151
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Epiphany
11 Elm St
Trumansburg, NY
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Church of Epiphany
11 Elm St.
Trumansburg, NY
View Map
Resources
1928 - 2019
Franklin VanVolkinburg Obituary
Franklin VanVolkinburg

Trumansburg - Franklin VanVolkinburg passed away on July 6, 2019 at the age of 91. Frank was born on February 9, 1928 in Laceyville PA, a son to Dana and Ada (Sullivan) VanVolkinburg. Frank was a 1945 graduate from Union-Endicott. He later graduated from Syracuse University in 1953 with a degree in Civil Engineering. After college he held many vocations; at Sargent, Webster, Crenshaw & Folley Architectural Firm in Syracuse, NY for 7 years; a structural and housing engineer for Portland Cement Assoc. covering the Southern Tier of NY for 6 years; Thomas Assoc. in Ithaca, NY where he worked from 1966-1997 retiring as Director of the firm and Head of the structural department. Frank also served in the U.S. Army from 1945-1947 and then in the Air Force Reserve for 6 years. Frank has been a member of the Church of Epiphany since 1967. He was also a member of "Society of professional Engineers." Frank received his engineering license in 1960. He also enjoyed time gardening and caring for his yard. Frank is survived by his sister, Genevieve Purcell (Tony) of Foresthill, CA, his children, Christine (Tom) Ellison of Menifee, CA, Sue (Paul) Scott of Thayer, MO, Karen (Len) Madoff of Maumee, OH, Frank (Joyce) VanVolkinburg of Charleston, SC, Steve VanVolkinburg of Trumansburg, and Amy (Razmik) VanVolkinburg-Nevasartian of Toronto, CAN; 18 Grandchildren; and 19 Great-Grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his wife Virginia and their son Jay VanVolkinburg. The family will be present to receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00pm on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Church of Epiphany, 11 Elm St., Trumansburg. Burial will follow after the service at the church Memorial Garden. The family asks those that would like to make a donation in Frank's memory to kindly consider donating to Church of Epiphany, PO Box 459, Trumansburg, NY 14886. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 10, 2019
