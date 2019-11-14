|
Fred G. Zembek
Fred George Zembek, 92, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 after a short stay at Willow Point Nursing Home in Johnson City, NY. Fred was born in Binghamton, NY, to Walenty "Valentine" Zembek and Mary Prusik. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Walter, Frank, Felix, Stanley, Anthony, and sisters, Stella, Agnes and Veronica. He is survived by his wife Mary of 57 years, son; David (Debra) Zembek of Harpursville, NY, as well as several close family friends. He served honorably in the US Navy during World War II on the submarine tender USS Clytie. After his military service he worked at Ansco Film Corporation (later known as GAF/Anitec/International Paper) as a welder and served the company for 48 years until his retirement. Fred was a devoted husband and loving father and enjoyed the simple life, including hiking, fishing, wild mushroom and berry picking, polka music and Ballantine beer. He was skilled at Polish cooking and provided almost endless supplies of pierogi, kluski and halupki. He was perhaps, best known for his city chicken, which he would happily give away to friends and complete strangers - who became new friends! He was a long-time member of St Paul's church in Binghamton, NY. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St Paul's church on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 9:30 am. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Kostka Roman Catholic cemetery in Maine, NY at a later date. Those wishing please consider donations to Willow Point Nursing Home, 3700 Vestal Rd, 13850 or SPEAK Animal Sanctuary, 351 Flint Rd, Binghamton, NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019