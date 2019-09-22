|
|
Fred L. Seward Jr.
Owego - Fred L. Seward Jr., 97, of Owego, went to be with the Lord Friday September 20, 2019. Fred was pre deceased by his parents Verna and Fred Sr., also by his wife of 67 years Betty. Additionally he is predeceased by 4 brothers George, Harold, Ray, and Donald; 3 sisters; Dorothy, Anna, and Betty. He is survived by one son Darryl (Robin), Nichols, NY; a sister Shirley Wojcik (Bernie) Mountain Top, PA. Also several nieces and nephews. Fred was a WWII veteran and Battle of the Bulge survivor. He was a life member of the VFW Post 1371, and American Legion Post 401. He retired from IBM Owego, after 27 years and spent 35 years in retirement enjoying hunting, fishing, and traveling. He also enjoyed his adopted family at Owego Gardens for the past 2 ½ years.
Interment will be in Pond Hill, PA.at the convenience of the family. No calling hours are scheduled. Condolences may be made to Fred's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 22, 2019