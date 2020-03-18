|
|
Fred Morley
Owego - Fred Morley, 74, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2020. Fred was predeceased by his father, Charles Bennett; his father-in-law, Charlie Burger, Sr. and his mother-in-law, Janice (Rich) Burger. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathy Morley; three daughters, Sandra L. Morley, Jennifer Morley, Donna Morley; several grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Becky (Terry) McFarlin, Debbie Burger, Beth (Larry) Queen; brother-in-law, Steven Burger; several nieces and nephews. Fred worked for many years at Stakmore Co, Inc. of Owego, NY. Private funeral services will be held at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Tioga Cemetery in the Spring. Condolences may be made to Fred's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020