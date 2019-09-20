|
|
Fred R. Garrehy
Conklin - Fred R. Garrehy, 79, of Conklin, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his home. He was predeceased by his parents, Joe and Viola Garrehy, two sisters: Eleanor and Hazel and a brother: Ray. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jean (Mazie) Garrehy; his children: Tammy Eaves, Fred Garrehy Jr. and Lynn and Shawn Garrehy; grandchildren: Josh, Zak and Kobe; Trevor, Brody, Nathan, Noel and Amanda; great-grandchildren: Caden and Avion; a sister: Eloise; also several nieces, nephews and cousins, including a special nephew, Joe Garrehy. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served nine years and retired from NYSEG after 33 years.
A memorial service with military honors will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango St. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 20, 2019