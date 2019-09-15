|
|
Freda E. May
Vestal - Freda E. May passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the age of 79. Preceded in death by her husband Robert W. May, Sr. Survived by her children, Randy (Mary) Tingley, Shawn (Carolyn) May, sister Ione Harden, grandchildren, Randi Tingley, Joshua (Lorraine) Tingley, Lisa (Ray) Megill, and her special grandson & pal, Michael May. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, great grandchildren and some family members who wish to remain unnamed since they did not receive an inheritance.
A private family burial service will be held at Vestal Park Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy House for their love and care. Memorial donations may be made to Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 15, 2019