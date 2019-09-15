Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda E. May


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freda E. May Obituary
Freda E. May

Vestal - Freda E. May passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the age of 79. Preceded in death by her husband Robert W. May, Sr. Survived by her children, Randy (Mary) Tingley, Shawn (Carolyn) May, sister Ione Harden, grandchildren, Randi Tingley, Joshua (Lorraine) Tingley, Lisa (Ray) Megill, and her special grandson & pal, Michael May. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, great grandchildren and some family members who wish to remain unnamed since they did not receive an inheritance.

A private family burial service will be held at Vestal Park Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy House for their love and care. Memorial donations may be made to Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now