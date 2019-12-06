|
Freda M Martin
Formerly of Friendsville,PA - Freda Martin, 91 of Vestal died on November 26, 2019 at Susquehanna Nursing Home. She is survived by her children Gregory and Momoyo Martin, Los Angeles, CA; Glenna and William Tennant of Friendsville, PA; and Jeffery and Wendi Martin of Liverpool, NY; six very special grandchildren: Jacqueline and Aric Martin, William and Michael Tennant, and Alexandra and Cecil Martin; 5 great grandchildren; two sisters: Estella Szwed of Dumfries, VA, and Bernice Randesi of Endwell, NY and two brothers Ernest Post of Culpepper, VA, and Wallace Post of Bedford, VA, and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Glenn, in November 2015; her son Raymond, of Jackson, NJ, March 2011; four brothers and three sisters.
Freda and Glenn were married in 1949 in Virginia. She worked for the Vestal School District as a bus driver and retired after 35 years. She was happiest with her family and vacationing at the 1000 Islands.
A celebration of life will be on December 13 from 3-7pm at the Vestal Center Club, Rt. 26, Vestal, NY 13850. Burial will be private. Contributions may be made to the Silver Lake Volunteer Fire Department, 3417 Quaker Lake Rd. Brackney, PA 18812.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, 2019