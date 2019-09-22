|
Frederick Abdallah
Binghamton - Frederick N. Abdallah, 91, went to be with the Lord September 17, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Phyllis Abdallah in 2011. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, James and Nancy Abdallah of Canandaigua,NY, four grandchildren Jaryn (Nicolas) Abdallah, Justin (Nina) Abdallah, Lauren (Mark) Slomski and Rebekah Abdallah as well as five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife he was predeceased by his parents Najeeb (George) and Nuzlie (Nellie) Abdallah and siblings Edna (Lawrence) Witteman, Alyce (Allen) Olney, Thelma (George) Weslar, Thomas (Nora) Abdallah and Charles (Jaqueline) Abdallah.
Fred was a graduate of Binghamton Central High School. He worked at his family restaurant on Main Street, Ansco and IBM before attending Oneonta State Teacher's College after which he taught for many years in the Chenango Valley School District and as a substitute in the Binghamton School District. He also owned and operated O.K. Ice Cream and Abdallah's Pizza and Subs with son and his wife. Fred was a veteran of the U.S. Army from 1946-47 and in the Army reserves from 1951-60.
Always active in the community, Fred was involved in many political campaigns in the Town of Chenango and teen programs in CV, including serving as president of the Chenango Bridge Civic Association. He enjoyed coaching and playing sports, especially golf and baseball. Fred enthusiastically volunteered at the BC/Dick's Open for close to 30 years. He was a loyal and avid fan of the NY Yankees. Fred was also a dedicated environmentalist and was a member of the Environmental Council and for two years was one of the first to take classes at the Environmental Conservation Center in Sherburne, NY. With Terry McCormick he worked to open nature trails at the Finch Hollow Conservation Center in Johnson City.
After the passing of his dear wife Phyllis in 2011 he moved to the Finger Lakes region to be near family. While there he was able to live independently for a number of years and enjoyed his water exercise classes at the Canandaigua YMCA(where of course he started a monthly lunch club). Eventually he moved into the Clark Manor adult home where he enjoyed nightly card games with the other residents before succumbing to prostate cancer at The Pines wing of the Continuing Care Center at FF Thompson Hospital where he enjoyed Bingo as long as he was able.
A memorial service will be held 11 am Friday October 11 at the Community Baptist Church, 743 Chenango St. Binghamton. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 - 10:50 am. In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Community Baptist Church in Port Dickinson. Services provided by the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 22 to Oct. 9, 2019