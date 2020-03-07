|
Frederick C. Booth
Binghamton -
Frederick C. Booth 86, of Binghamton, just short of his 87th birthday, passed away on Thursday March 5, 2020 after a long battle with the horrible disease of Alzheimer's. He is predeceased by his parents Francis and Frances Booth; in-laws Frank and Monarca Criscitello; sisters Florence Trohanovsky, and Catherine (Miles) Hebbard; daughter in-law Rosemary Ryan Booth. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Nancy "Criscitello" Booth; devoted children David, Michael, Frederick, and Mark Booth; beloved grandchildren Joseph (Andrea) Booth, Colleen Booth; great-granddaughter Charlotte Rosemary; as well as many adored nieces and nephews and special friends George and Joel. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force. Fred worked for Link Aviation for 38 years, and he was responsible for getting computers into Links. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1645. Fred enjoyed cooking and making sauce, barbequing with real charcoal gardening, and he especially loved sitting on his front porch talking to neighbors. His family was the most important part of his life, and Fred always put them first. He will be dearly missed by all. The family would like to thank the staff at Ideal Living Center for the wonderful care Fred received, and may god bless them all. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 until 6pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at St. Paul's Church at 9:30am. Burial with full military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central, NY 1100 East Genesee St. Syracuse, NY 13210 or St. Paul's 282 Chenango St. Church in Binghamton, NY. Arrangements are with Albert J. DeMarco.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020