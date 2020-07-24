1/1
Frederick C. Zanker
Frederick C. Zanker

Glen Aubrey - Fred Zanker "Bud", 87, of Glen Aubrey, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born in Pomona, FL., son of the late Nellie and George Zanker. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a self-employed painter of 50+ years. He was a sports enthusiast and avid participant. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sisters, Minnie Perry, Nellie Fleeger and Florence Winters (not only a sister, but his best friend for life). Fred is survived by his loving wife Patricia Zanker of 65 years, and he was proud of, and loved his three children; Curtis (Renny) Zanker, Debbie (Tom) Burns and Ken Zanker. His special love and pride and joy that he had for his grandchildren Dylan Burns, Corey Burns and Karli (Tim) Potter, along with several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 300 E. Main St. Endicott, on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. A Graveside and Military Service will follow at Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Disabled American Veterans, Syracuse, NY in memory of Fred.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
