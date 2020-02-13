|
Frederick D. Brown
Okeechobee, FL - Frederick Delos Brown, 64, passed away unexpectedly on January 31, 2020. A celebration of Fred's life will be held at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main Street, Johnson City, NY, on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Friends will be received from 1-2pm, a service will begin at 2pm. To honor Fred, please consider making a donation to The P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or Church In Mission c/o John Miller, P.O. Box 528 Maugansville, MD 21767.
See the full obituary at barbermemorialhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2020