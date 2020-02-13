Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Barber Memorial Home
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Barber Memorial Home
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY
More Obituaries for Frederick Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick D. Brown


1955 - 2020
Frederick D. Brown Obituary
Frederick D. Brown

Okeechobee, FL - Frederick Delos Brown, 64, passed away unexpectedly on January 31, 2020. A celebration of Fred's life will be held at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main Street, Johnson City, NY, on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Friends will be received from 1-2pm, a service will begin at 2pm. To honor Fred, please consider making a donation to The P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or Church In Mission c/o John Miller, P.O. Box 528 Maugansville, MD 21767.

See the full obituary at barbermemorialhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2020
