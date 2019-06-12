Frederick Donahue, Jr.



Windsor - Frederick L. Donahue, Jr., 74, was was called home to be with the Lord June 10, 2019. Fred is survived by his beloved family, his wife of 25 years, Sharon, his son Robert Donahue, step-daughters; Techia (Eric) Bonsell and Tina (Patrick) Badger, his sister Carra Jones, 9 cherished grandchildren; Jonathon, Jacob, Joshua, Noah, Khorin, Ryan, Brandi, Shawn and Damin, several great-grandchildren, a close friend Clarence Strawn, and Niko, his devoted canine companion. Fred was predeceased by his parents Frederick (Sr.) and Edythe and his sister Honora Bennett. Fred was a retired route driver for American Food and Vending and also ran his own computer repair business from his home. A devout Christian, he was a longtime member of the City Church First Assembly of God. He served 6 years in the NY National Guard, attaining the rank of Sergeant and ran the monthly "Band of Brothers" breakfast in Windsor. Fred loved his family deeply and will be missed dearly.



A memorial service will be held 4:00 pm Friday at the City Church First Assembly of God, 255 Washington St. Binghamton. The family will greet friends from 3:00-4:00 pm at the church. Burial will be private in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to his church in Fred's memory. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton.