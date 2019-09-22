|
Frederick H. Lurenz
Johnson City - Frederick H. Lurenz, 72 went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at Wilson Hospital. He was predeceased by his brother, Dr. Paul Lurenz, and daughter Angela Hoag. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Debra J. Lurenz. His children, Michelle and Gary Saklad, Bedford, N.H., Frederick Jr. and Stacie Lurenz, Arab, Alabama, Shawna and Michael Dougher Jr. Johnson City, N.Y., Eric Lurenz, Johnson City, N.Y., Stepchildren, Andrea and Jared Watkins, Endicott N.Y., Brad and Laura Laszewski, Philadelphia, PA. 17 grandchildren Brad, Jonathan, Alec, Rachel Saklad, Bedford N.H., Addison, Aiden Lurenz, Arab, Alabama, Autymn Balcer, Galena, OH. Branden Kenney, Anchorage, Alaska, Michael III, Anthony, Amaris, Briella Dougher, Johnson City, N.Y., Ericka, Eric Jr. Johnson City, N.Y., Dylan, Lorna Watkins, Endicott, N.Y. His brother, Joseph and Phyllis Lurenz, Wappingers Falls, N.Y. He was a retired employee of IBM, Owego, a part of the Steelers Union, an Auxiliary Police Officer of the Binghamton Police Force, and a lifetime member of North American Hunting Club. A Celebration of Life Serivce will be conducted Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at 1pm at The Landmark Church on 126 Court Street Binghamton, N.Y.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 22, 2019