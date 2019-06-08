Services
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street P.O. Box 575
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
Frederick J. Mayer


Newark Valley - Rick Mayer, 69, passed away on June 5, 2019 following an illness.

He is survived by his daughters: Holly (Jeremie) Lavrack, Erica Mayer and Krissy Leintz; his grandchildren Sienna (Mike Heider) Mayer, Wyatt Ashyr Edrick Mayer, Jordan Elizabeth Stiffarm, Logan Daniels and great granddaughter, Aubrie Rose Heider. Several cousins and many close friends also survive.

Rick was a graduate of Newark Valley High School. Shortly thereafter, he entered the US Marine Corps and served in Viet Nam from 1968-1969. He received a Purple Heart Medal. His passion for deep sea fishing brought him to many different countries. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, taxidermy and cooking. Rick was a long-time member of Glen A Warner VFW Post 1371, Owego. Later in life, he became an ordained minister through the National Assoc. of Christian Ministries. Rick could be described as a "crusty marshmallow"…he called it as he saw it and yet… he had a heart of gold.

A Memorial Service will be held at the MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley at 2 PM on Sunday, June 9, followed by full military honors. His family will receive friends following honors. Memorial Donations may kindly be directed to the in memory of Frederick J Mayer. Memories and condolences may be written in Rick's guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 8, 2019
