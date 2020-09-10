1/2
Frederick L. Vlasak
Frederick L. Vlasak

formerly of Johnson City - Frederick L. Vlasak, 84, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, after several years of failing health. He was predeceased by his parents, Louis & Elizabeth Vlasak; his wife, Jean; and two brothers-in-law, Bob Miller and Daniel Harahus. He is survived by his family, Lucy Johnson and her children, Nerissa, Ryan, Erik and Evan; his godson, Michael Baxter; and several cousins, distant relatives and friends. Fred was a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity. He was a a retired plumber and member of Union Plumbers, Pipe fitters and Apprentices Local 112. Fred was also a member the Oneida Lake Association, and served in the National Guard. He was an avid fisherman, Republican and Trump supporter. The family would like to thank the staff at Vestal Park Nursing Center for the loving care shown to Fred. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 346 Prospect St., Binghamton, NY. Family will receive friends on Monday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Care Council, 131 Washington Ave., Endicott, NY 13760 or to the Humane Society. Arrangements by Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
