Frederick Signs
Newark Valley - Frederick L. Signs, 83, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 following a period of declining health. Fred is survived by his loving and cherished wife of 43 years, Faith (Faye) Signs and his step sons Brian, Blaine, and Calvin Burlingame; his sister Betty Haskill; 3 grandchildren; brothers-in-law Wayne Harvey and Jeff (Amy) Harvey, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Duane and Irene Tuttle who lovingly raised and cared for Fred from infancy and several siblings including his twin. Fred was a beloved 3rd grade teacher at the Maine Endwell Elementary School and was admired and respected by all of the staff. Although retired for more than 20 years, Fred never stopped sharing his knowledge with others. In addition to being very kind and compassionate he had a quick wit that would easily make one laugh and just feel good! Fred and Faye have enjoyed many years at their cottage in Canada, wintering in Florida and traveling throughout America, his dearly loved country. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. MacPherson Funeral Home is assisting the family. A Celebration of Fred's Life will be held at a future date. Memories and condolences may be written in his guestbook at macphersonfh.com
.