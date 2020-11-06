1/1
Frederick W. Deis
Frederick W. Deis

Frederick W Deis, 83, of Vero Beach Fla.

Died October 29, 2020 with his family by his side.

Preceded in death by his baby son Joey, Fred is survived by his wife Jane, his 7 children, Laura Murphy of Vero Beach, Mary Jo Leonard of Endicott, NY, Karen (Jory) Larnerd of Kirkwood, NY, David (Cindy) Deis of Spring,TX, Mark (Lori) Deis of Allentown PA, Janet (Dave) Moga of Orinda, CA and Matt (Toni) Deis of Westfield, NJ. He is also survived by his 19 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren (plus 2 more arriving soon).

A Mass was held in his honor on October 30 2020. A celebration of life and internment will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation (www.accrf.org/take-action/donate/) or VNA Hospice of Vero Beach (https://vnatc.org/ways-to-give/memorials-and honorariums/)

Anyone wishing to send the family a message or share a story is asked to visit Fred's memorial page at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
