Frederick W. Doolittle
Castle Creek/Binghamton - Frederick W. Doolittle, 82, passed away June 3, 2019. He is survived by his beloved family, his wife of 61 years Mary Josephine (Gunther) Doolittle, their children; Patricia (Robert) Maxim, Kathleen (David) Groover, Susanne (James) Santamarina and Jennifer (John) Kakusian, grandchildren; Daniel (Danielle) Maxim, Thomas (Gentianna) Maxim, Brittany Sharpe, Jaclyn Wood and Glen P. Wood, Joseph (Jennifer) Santamarina, James Santamarina, Christopher Marsh, Victoria Kakusian and Michael Kakusian, 7 great-grandchildren, his brothers Roger L. (Carolyn) Doolittle, Douglas A. (Linda) Doolittle, brother-in-law Charles (Gurine) Gunther, sister-in-law Jane Bower, his godchild James (Alice) Doolittle. He was predeceased by his parents Franklyn O. and Harriet Doolittle, by his in-laws, Paul and Claire Gunther, brother-in-law Clarence Bower, niece Anne Gober and nephews Thomas Doolittle and Todd Bower.Fred was a graduate of Vestal High School Class of 1954 and Broome Tech Class of 1956. He retired from IBM as an Advisory Engineer after 33 years of service and was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club. After retiring from IBM, Fred worked at the Wm. R. Chase and Son Funeral Home for many years. Fred was active in many community affairs, including serving on the Town of Chenango Zoning Board of Appeals, President of the Glen Castle Cemetery Association and Past President of Trout Unlimited. A 32nd Degree Mason, Fred was a Past Master of Maine Lodge #399 and a dedicated member of Kalurah Shriners where he served as Chairman of the Transportation Committee for 10 years, proudly driving children to the Shriners Hospital for their treatments. He was a longtime member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather and took great pride in his family. Ultimately, Fred was a true gentleman. It is impossible to sum up all the facets of his life in a few paragraphs, each person who knew him will remember him in their own way.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 728 River Rd. Chenango Bridge. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:00 am -10:00 am. Burial will be at the Glen Castle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , 516 Carew St. Springfield, MA, 01104 or Lourdes Hospice, 160 Riverside Drive, Binghamton, NY, 13905. Services are provided by the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 5 to June 7, 2019