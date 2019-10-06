Resources
Friday October 11Th 10:30Am St. Paul's Church Chenango St.

Friday October 11Th 10:30Am St. Paul's Church Chenango St. In Memoriam
Annual Fallen Firefighter Mass

Friday, October 11th, 10:30am

St. Paul's Church, Chenango St.

In memory of Binghamton Firefighter's

Who made the Ultimate Sacrifice

FF Francis J Hahar-9/26/1898

Capt. Walter Howell-3/5/1914

FF Joseph Muggleton-6/14/1914

Capt. William Ford-10/29/1915

FF Clair Brainard-3/25/1925

FF William Moran-9/17/1928

Chief Charles Van Cleve-1/16/1929

FF William Kennedy-04/29/1929

FF Joseph Henehan-10/31/1938

FF James McCarthy-10/8/1940

Chief Arthur Dillon-3/7/1946

FF Arnold Shephard-2/5/1951

FF Jerome Ryan-9/3/1951

TI James Sullivan-11/10/1962

Capt. Lawrence O'Hara-1/13/1967

Lt Clyde Johns-10/24/1970

FF John Russell-9/28/1975

Capt. Donald McGeever-9/29/1975

Chief John Cox-9/29/1975

FF Francis Furch-12/31/1977

Chief Donald Faughnan-5/1/1987

FF Gerald Mullins-1/8/1994

FF John Janos-4/6/2013

WE WILL NOT FORGET
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2019
