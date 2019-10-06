|
|
Annual Fallen Firefighter Mass
Friday, October 11th, 10:30am
St. Paul's Church, Chenango St.
In memory of Binghamton Firefighter's
Who made the Ultimate Sacrifice
FF Francis J Hahar-9/26/1898
Capt. Walter Howell-3/5/1914
FF Joseph Muggleton-6/14/1914
Capt. William Ford-10/29/1915
FF Clair Brainard-3/25/1925
FF William Moran-9/17/1928
Chief Charles Van Cleve-1/16/1929
FF William Kennedy-04/29/1929
FF Joseph Henehan-10/31/1938
FF James McCarthy-10/8/1940
Chief Arthur Dillon-3/7/1946
FF Arnold Shephard-2/5/1951
FF Jerome Ryan-9/3/1951
TI James Sullivan-11/10/1962
Capt. Lawrence O'Hara-1/13/1967
Lt Clyde Johns-10/24/1970
FF John Russell-9/28/1975
Capt. Donald McGeever-9/29/1975
Chief John Cox-9/29/1975
FF Francis Furch-12/31/1977
Chief Donald Faughnan-5/1/1987
FF Gerald Mullins-1/8/1994
FF John Janos-4/6/2013
WE WILL NOT FORGET
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2019