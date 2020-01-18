|
|
Frieda Kupferman Brill
Binghamton - Frieda Kupferman Brill passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020.
Frieda was predeceased by her father, Sam, mother, Sarah, sister, Blanche, and her husband, David. She is survived by her children: Sam and daughter in law Lisa, Stephen and daughter in law Sherry, and Howard and daughter in law Barbara. She has five grandchildren: David, Skylar, Rachel, Sarah, and Daniel.
Frieda was born on July 6, 1936, in Zlotniki, Poland, now Ukraine. She was a survivor of the Holocaust, hidden by a Polish Christian family along with her father, mother, and sister. She proudly became a U.S. citizen in 1955 and married her beloved husband, David, that year.
She graduated from Brooklyn College with a degree in education. After the death of David in 1977, she slowly built her livelihood and career working in IBM-Owego / Lockheed-Martin first as a cafeteria worker and eventually becoming an education specialist. Her work on distance learning led her to be invited to speak at a United Nations conference in Vienna. She volunteered as a member of the board of the Family Enrichment Network, which provides early intervention services for children. She was a member of Temple Beth-El - Endicott and Temple Israel - Vestal. For Frieda, the most important thing was family, and she brought together all of her children and grandchildren for several family vacations.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the MDS Foundation or the Lymphoma Research Foundation. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, January 22, at 11:00, AM at Temple Israel - Vestal. Arrangements are with the Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home. Please visit ParsonsFuneral.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020