G. Paul Cohen
Formerly of Binghamton - G. Paul Cohen, only child of Mynne and Charles Cohen, was 84 years old when he passed away peacefully and with family by his side, on December 1, 2020. Paul is survived by Sherry, his wife of nearly 63 years, his four children and their spouses that he also loved dearly: Douglas (Lisa), David (Cheryl-Ann), Devra (Jim), Daniel (Anna); his six grandchildren: Samuel, Alexis, Thomas, Sydney, Sarah and Rachel and his beloved dog Agrippa.
Paul was born and grew up in Binghamton, NY where he established many great relationships in the community as co-owner with his father and uncle of Parlor City Shoe Company and The Endicott Shoe Company. After the shoe stores closed, he worked for Jack Sherman Toyota as a top sales guy. He was a Shriner, a past master of the Binghamton Masonic Philetus Lodge, a member of Temple Israel's Chevra Kadisha - like his father and grandfather before him - and an original season ticket holder to the Broome Dusters hockey team.
Paul had a great sense of humor and loved to go fishing, travel, bowl, garden, cook, make and fix stuff around the house and throw annual Superbowl parties for his and Sherry's Binghamton friends - even after they moved to Florida in 2000. Paul is already greatly missed by his family and by the loving caregivers at the assisted living facility where he resided for the past four years.
There will be a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 4, at Temple Israel Riverside Cemetery, Conklin, NY. The family asks that if you feel like honoring Paul Cohen's life, please do so by making a donation to the Alzeheimer's Association, Temple Israel or to an organization of your choice. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, Binghamton. Please sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com