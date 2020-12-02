1/1
G. Paul Cohen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share G.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
G. Paul Cohen

Formerly of Binghamton - G. Paul Cohen, only child of Mynne and Charles Cohen, was 84 years old when he passed away peacefully and with family by his side, on December 1, 2020. Paul is survived by Sherry, his wife of nearly 63 years, his four children and their spouses that he also loved dearly: Douglas (Lisa), David (Cheryl-Ann), Devra (Jim), Daniel (Anna); his six grandchildren: Samuel, Alexis, Thomas, Sydney, Sarah and Rachel and his beloved dog Agrippa.

Paul was born and grew up in Binghamton, NY where he established many great relationships in the community as co-owner with his father and uncle of Parlor City Shoe Company and The Endicott Shoe Company. After the shoe stores closed, he worked for Jack Sherman Toyota as a top sales guy. He was a Shriner, a past master of the Binghamton Masonic Philetus Lodge, a member of Temple Israel's Chevra Kadisha - like his father and grandfather before him - and an original season ticket holder to the Broome Dusters hockey team.

Paul had a great sense of humor and loved to go fishing, travel, bowl, garden, cook, make and fix stuff around the house and throw annual Superbowl parties for his and Sherry's Binghamton friends - even after they moved to Florida in 2000. Paul is already greatly missed by his family and by the loving caregivers at the assisted living facility where he resided for the past four years.

There will be a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 4, at Temple Israel Riverside Cemetery, Conklin, NY. The family asks that if you feel like honoring Paul Cohen's life, please do so by making a donation to the Alzeheimer's Association, Temple Israel or to an organization of your choice. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, Binghamton. Please sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Temple Israel Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved