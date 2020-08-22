1/1
Gabe Cicciarelli
Gabe Cicciarelli

Endicott - Gabe Cicciarelli, 91 of Endicott, passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side. August 21, 2020. He was predeceased by: his Mother Giovanna and Father Archangelo Cicciarelli

He is survived by his wife Mary Jean. Sons, daughter and daughter in laws - Richard and Marlene, Michael, Len and Karen, Maria and Michele (Perkins), Grandchildren, Ricky and Kim Cicciarelli, Carrie and Kevin Teborek, Elizabeth and Lisa Cardone, Landon Perkins. Great grandchildren, Ben, Lyla, Connor, Morgan. His loving sister Mary (John) Spinelli and all of the Spinelli clan. Followed by several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua church and was a Retired IBM Endicott photographer. He loved gardening, cooking and traveling with the love of his life of 65 years Jean. His family was his passion for life and cherished every moment he could with them. Gabe loved sharing his life with all. He made friends with everyone he met. His passion for photography led him on a path to many adventures in his life. He was a consummate jokester and prankster and made everyone including his family laugh until they cried! He was a bright light and will be missed by all! The family would like to thank Andrea and staff from Stay at Home for the compassionate care they gave to our father.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday 11 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 306 Odell Avenue, Endicott. Entombment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Tuesday from 9:30 - 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.

Appropriate precautions are being taken for public health concerns, including masks, social distancing, and managing the number of visitors at one time.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Allen Memorial Home
AUG
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
