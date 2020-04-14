Services
Gabrielle Zareski Obituary
Endicott - Gabrielle Zareski, 94 of Endicott, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Zareski and grandson, Damon Zareski. She is survived by four children, Robert Zareski, Jack Zareski, Cynthia (William) Lambrinos, Bernadette (Raymond) Santucci; seven grandchildren, Michele Zareski, Jacqueline (Joseph) Mancini, Jennifer (Steven) de la Vera, Jessica Lambrinos (fiancé, Benjamin Castens), Joseph Santucci, James (Kim) Santucci, John (Lynzie) Santucci; thirteen great-grandchildren, Tiania, Rachelle, Joseph, Michael, Vincent, Ashley, Zachary, Gabriella, Anthony, Isabelle, Alexandra, Chloe and Tenley; four great-great grandchildren; also several nieces, nephews and cousins; her feline companion, "Jolie". She was a longtime member of St. Casimir's Church, Endicott until its closing and currently The Church of the Holy Family, Endwell. She was a retired employee of Ideal Hospital, Endicott. In accordance with the current health guidelines, funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Burial was in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery, Binghamton. A Funeral Mass will be announced at a later date when conditions permit. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Mercy House 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
