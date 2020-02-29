Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Gaetano (Guy) Ciancio Obituary
Gaetano (Guy) Ciancio

Endicott - Gaetano (Guy) Ciancio, 89 of Endicott, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Wilson Memorial Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Anna Ciancio; his sisters, Rose Felice, Mary Slater, Angelina Fisk, Carmela Cocopoti and Josephine Hermann. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Nancy; his children Debra (Bill) Matts, Lori Wahila, Guy A. Ciancio, Michael (Renee) Ciancio, Derek (Donna) Ciancio; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; sister Anna Rusnak and brother Anthony Ciancio. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, a veteran of the Army Air Corps and served during the Korean War. He was never too busy to help anyone; anywhere he saw the need. He was a loving husband and father, who greatly adored his grandchildren and great- grandchildren and a loving friend to many, who will be greatly missed.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday 10 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 306 Odell Avenue, Endicott. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at church Monday evening from 5-7 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Francis Ministry or the St. Anthony Food Pantry at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 906 Jenkins St., Endicott NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
