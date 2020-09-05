Gail Ann (Hunter) Silfee
Coventry - Gail Silfee, 67 of Coventry NY, died unexpectedly on Thurs. September 3,2020. She was predeceased by her parents James (Harley) and Helen Hunter. She is survived by her loving husband, Karl of 46 years and her daughters Shaun (Daryl), Makel, her sons Jason (Heather) and Karl John (Vanessa), her grandchildren Sabrina, Taylor, Baily, Collin, Shania, Harley, RitaJane, Alexis & partners and Lucian, Drake, Madeyln and Helena. She is also survived by her sister Donna (Mike) Fletcher and her nephews Mike and Scott and will be sadly missed by many other family members and friends. She is absent from the body, present with the Lord. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com
.