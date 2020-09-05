1/1
Gail Ann (Hunter) Silfee
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail Ann (Hunter) Silfee

Coventry - Gail Silfee, 67 of Coventry NY, died unexpectedly on Thurs. September 3,2020. She was predeceased by her parents James (Harley) and Helen Hunter. She is survived by her loving husband, Karl of 46 years and her daughters Shaun (Daryl), Makel, her sons Jason (Heather) and Karl John (Vanessa), her grandchildren Sabrina, Taylor, Baily, Collin, Shania, Harley, RitaJane, Alexis & partners and Lucian, Drake, Madeyln and Helena. She is also survived by her sister Donna (Mike) Fletcher and her nephews Mike and Scott and will be sadly missed by many other family members and friends. She is absent from the body, present with the Lord. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved