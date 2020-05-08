Gail B. Ness
Johnson City - 95, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the James G. Johnston Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Ness, MD; daughters Marsha and Patricia; brother Robert Bowen and sister Janice Bowen. She is survived by her sons and daughters in law Brian and Patty Ness; Tom and Linda Ness; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; a niece and 2 nephews. Gail was very involved in many charities and clubs through the years. She volunteered at the Wilson Memorial Hospital gift shop for several years. Given the COVID-19 virus, a private service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Gail's memory to the charity of your choice.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
