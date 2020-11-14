Gail R. Jacobs



Friendsville, PA - Gail (JAKE) R. Jacobs, 87, of Friendsville, PA (formerly of Vestal, NY), went to be with the Lord, Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Bradford Manor Rehabilitation Center.



Jake was predeceased by his wife of 39 years, Carolyn E. Jacobs, and his parents and brother. He is survived by his son, Stephen Jacobs and his wife Wendy, of Endicott, NY and daughter, Patty Jacobs of Endwell, NY, along with his stepsons; Clyde Hare and his wife Patty of Cary, NC, Kevin Hare and his wife, Trish, of Winter Springs, FL, and David Hare and his wife Renee of Friendsville, PA. He is also survived by his eleven grandchildren, Jennifer van Staveren, Sean Hare, Jeffrey Hare, Erica Hare, Timothy Hare, Bryan Hare, Emily Hare, Isabel Hare, Gregory Marquez, Jessica Jacobs, and Eric Jacobs



Jake was a Veteran of the Korean War, serving in a Tank Division in the United States Army. He was the owner of GR Jacobs Roofing and Siding for 45 years. Jake loved his friends from Midway Lanes Bowling Alleys.



The family will have a private ceremony at their convenience. Burial will be in Vestal Park Cemetery, Vestal.









