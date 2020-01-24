|
Garrett Hugh Hastings April 24, 1979 - January 19, 2020
Conklin - Garrett Hugh Hastings, Beloved son of Kathleen (Kathie Morris) and Richard (Dick) Hastings of Conklin, New York died suddenly on January 19, 2020 in Ellicott City, Maryland. Garrett's life was lost due to traumatic injuries he sustained in an accidental fall outside of his sister's home. He was 40 Years old.
Most recently a resident of Washington DC, Garrett was an Information Assurance Specialist consulting for the Government, assigned to the Pentagon.
Garrett was a 1997 graduate of Union-Endicott High School. During his time as a student there he took great pride in being a member of the championship wrestling team under Frank "Sarge" Sorochinsky.
A 2001 Summa Cum Laude graduate of LeMoyne College in Syracuse, NY, Garrett majored in English Literature, Interdisciplinary Studies and Philosophy. He particularly enjoyed researching, analyzing, and discussing the works of Mark Twain.
The events of September 11, 2001 and the fall of the Twin Towers impacted him greatly. Garrett dedicated the year of his life following the attacks on the World Trade Center to serve as a construction superintendent during rescue, recovery and clean-up efforts. Garrett remained at Ground Zero until the completion of these efforts in May of 2002. Garrett left Ground Zero with a strong sense of pride in having offered a service for his Country as well as many emotional and physical scars that he carried with him for the remainder of his life.
In addition to his parents, Garrett is survived by his Sister and Brother-in-law, Shawn (Hastings) and Stephen Hauf and his Nephew and Niece, Colgan and McKenzie Hauf of Ellicott City, Maryland. Garrett's extended family consists of many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins who loved him dearly. He leaves behind many life-long friends who were an additional branch of his family, especially Jason Totolis, Mike Morellino, and Aaron "Moose" Rodgers. He also held close friendships with so many more for whom he cared deeply.
Garrett was a Master Mason (32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason) within the Freemasons of Maryland and enjoyed spending time with his Brothers at Palestine Lodge #189. The Masons embrace the virtues of Loyalty, Patriotism, Equality, and Compassion, all of which exemplify the person who Garrett was.
We will miss his quick wit, sharp tongue, and kind, loving heart.
A celebration of Garrett's life will take place this spring. A memorial page on Facebook has been set up to share memories and communicate arrangements for his memorial celebration. https://www.facebook.com/groups/176444906927683/
Those wishing to make a donation or contribution in Garrett's name to the Freemasons of Maryland (specifically his lodge) may send contributions to:
Garrett Hastings Memorial
Palestine Lodge #189
837 Frederick Rd
Catonsville, MD 21228
