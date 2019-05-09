|
Garrett L Kircher
Endicott - Endicott - Garrett (Gary) L. Kircher, 73 of Endicott went to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with lung cancer on May 6, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Roger & Marcella Kircher; brother, Thomas Kircher; sister Julie Kircher. He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Theresa (Terri) A. (Perazzini) Kircher of Endicott; his son and daughter-in-law, Mark (Stormy) Kircher; daughter Paula Kircher-Haungs; step-children, David Sisenstein, Jr., Amanda Sisenstein, Justin Sisenstein (Katie), sister Gloria Stett, brother Rex Kircher (Patty), sister Marcia Dubord, Grandchildren, Cheyenne, Brittni, Austin, Jose, Mateo, Gabriella, Haley, Alayna, Ryan, Natalie, Fiona & Eamon; Great Grandchildren, Addison & Kody, as well as many nieces and nephews. Gary proudly served his county in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Gary retired from the Broome County Department of Social Services in 2010. He was employed as a Child Support Investigator for Broome County. Gary was a devoted husband, beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Gary enjoyed working in his garden and filling his yard with many different varieties of colorful flowers. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Readling and his staff at Broome Oncology for their great care of Garrett. A memorial service with Military Honors will be held at 4:00 pm on Friday at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home LLC, 300 E. Main Street, Endicott. Family & friends may call Friday from 2:00 pm until the time of service at 4:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the , 13 Beech St., Johnson City, NY 13790
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 9, 2019