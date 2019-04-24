|
Gary A Robinson Jr
Endwell - Gary A. Robinson Jr. (55) of Endwell, passed away to be with his Lord and Savior on April 22nd, 2019. He was predeceased by his father-in-law, William Ash. Gary is survived by his loving and devoted wife Sherry, his children Gary III, Brittany (Brent Brearley) and Zack (Kelley) Barton; Parents Gary and Maryann Robinson and his mother-in-law Jo-Ann Ash; Sisters Heather (David) Watkins and Holly (Nick) Laskoski; Brothers-in-law Budd (Pat) Ash and Craig Ash (Karen Scott); Nephews and nieces David (DJ) Watkins, Marissa and Nicholas Laskoski, David and Erika Ash; and of course, his "best friend" Mitch.
Gary was a graduate of UE class of 1982 and Simmons School of Mortuary Science. Gary loved the outdoors and was an avid golfer and bowler, having accomplished 300 games and an 800 Series. He was a member of Endwell United Methodist Church and also the American Legion Post 1700, where he served as SAL Commander in 2010. Gary was employed at Butcher Boys Meat Market as a meat cutter for many years, and was nicknamed "The Meat Man" by family and friends.
There will be a Memorial Service on Thursday, April 25th at 10am at Endwell United Methodist Church, 3301 Watson Blvd, Endwell.
Gary's entombment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott.
Those wishing to share a memory or condolences, kindly visit the Guest Book at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, www.colemananddaniels.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019