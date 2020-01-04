Services
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street
Newark Valley, NY 13811
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Allen Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Allen Sr. Obituary
Gary Allen, Sr.

Richford - Gary D. Allen Sr., 81, passed away surrounded by his loving family at his daughter's house on January 2, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Allen; his children Janet (Patrick) Jordan and Gary (the late Marscha) Allen Jr.; grandchildren Jeff (Heidi) Woodmansee, Candida Allen, Daniel (Brittany Schiffer) Allen; great grandchildren Alexander Woodmansee, Joseph Woodmansee, Mack Allen, and "his little princess" Charlie Jean Lynn Allen; his brothers Larry Allen and Dayton 'Bruce' Allen; and his sisters Violet Payne, Donna Canfield, and Joyce (Arthur) Payne. Gary retired from Cornell University after being employed there for 31.5 years. He held a variety of positions, starting as a janitor, and eventually working his way up to a lab technician. He loved his job and always took pride in telling others about his research studying cancer in chickens. In the many years Gary enjoyed following his retirement, his favorite pasttime was hunting. He made many wonderful memories while visiting his son's farm. Gary loved all animals, but he especially had a fondness for cows. No one that met Gary could miss the pride he felt for all of his children and grandchildren. His family was the center of his world and he dearly loved them all. Friends and family are invited to a period of visitation at the MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, NY, on Tuesday January 7th from 11 - 2 pm at which time a celebration of Gary's life will be held. Memories and condolences may be written in his guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -