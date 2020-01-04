|
|
Gary Allen, Sr.
Richford - Gary D. Allen Sr., 81, passed away surrounded by his loving family at his daughter's house on January 2, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Allen; his children Janet (Patrick) Jordan and Gary (the late Marscha) Allen Jr.; grandchildren Jeff (Heidi) Woodmansee, Candida Allen, Daniel (Brittany Schiffer) Allen; great grandchildren Alexander Woodmansee, Joseph Woodmansee, Mack Allen, and "his little princess" Charlie Jean Lynn Allen; his brothers Larry Allen and Dayton 'Bruce' Allen; and his sisters Violet Payne, Donna Canfield, and Joyce (Arthur) Payne. Gary retired from Cornell University after being employed there for 31.5 years. He held a variety of positions, starting as a janitor, and eventually working his way up to a lab technician. He loved his job and always took pride in telling others about his research studying cancer in chickens. In the many years Gary enjoyed following his retirement, his favorite pasttime was hunting. He made many wonderful memories while visiting his son's farm. Gary loved all animals, but he especially had a fondness for cows. No one that met Gary could miss the pride he felt for all of his children and grandchildren. His family was the center of his world and he dearly loved them all. Friends and family are invited to a period of visitation at the MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, NY, on Tuesday January 7th from 11 - 2 pm at which time a celebration of Gary's life will be held. Memories and condolences may be written in his guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
