Gary Anthony Binkiewicz
Gary Anthony Binkiewicz

Gary Anthony Binkiewicz, 72, passed away peacefully November 20, 2020 after a long battle with COPD with his daughter Holly and her mom, Pam Lee by his side. Gary enjoyed camping, fishing and hiking throughout the Adirondack's with his daughter Holly.

He was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Mary Binkiewicz, special uncle and aunt, George and Pauline Major and cousins, George "Nick" Dudik and Kathleen Zelesnikar. Gary is survived by his daughter, Holly Binkiewicz and her partner Corey Duffek, Holly's mom and stepfather, Pam and Dave Lee, brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Anne Binkiewicz, nephews, Sam and Jake Binkiewicz and cousin Carol Hall.

At Gary's request there will be no formal services. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
