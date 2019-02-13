Services
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
(570) 879-2287
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
6:00 PM



Great Bend, PA - Gary Balanis, 82, of Great Bend, PA was called home to be with the Lord on February 11, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sally. Also surviving are his children, Randy Balanis and Tam and Chris Rood; two grandchildren, Rachel and Christian; a niece, Audrey and Greg Rickard; great nephew, Kevin Rickard; and several extended family members. Gary was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church, Great Bend, PA. He devoted his time to the Caring Community Food Pantry and the V.F.W. Post #6223. He enjoyed many things, especially going to events with Randy. Gary possessed the gift of gab and was never found with a loss for words. Gary is deeply loved and will be deeply missed. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. B. Patel and the caring staff of Barnes-Kasson Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. Friends may call from 3-6 p.m., prior to the service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 13, 2019
