Berkshire - Gary L. Campbell 'Krutch', 70, passed away on March 20, 2020. Burial will take place on Saturday, June 27th, at 11 o'clock in the Evergreen Cemetery, Berkshire, NY. A celebration of Krutch's life will immediately follow at the Berkshire Fire Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Berkshire Emergency Squad in loving memory of Krutch. MacPherson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in his guestbook at macphersonfh.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 8 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
