Gary D. James
Windsor - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Gary D. James, 65, of Windsor, NY, who died suddenly on October 15, 2020. Dr. James, a SUNY Distinguished Professor at Binghamton University is best known for his pioneering research into the interdisciplinary study of stress responses in human populations and his contributions to Biological Anthropology and Human Biology.
Dr. James helped bridge the gap between science and medical practice. His work on ambulatory blood pressure facilitated change in the way clinicians assess and interpret blood pressure. Dr. James was President of the Human Biology Association and the American Dermatoglyphics Association. He was also an Elected Fellow in the Society of Behavioral Medicine, American Association for the Advancement of Science, recipient of the Franz Boas Distinguished Achievement Award, Human Biology Association, received the SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Teaching, and a SUNY Distinguished Service Professor/ Distinguished Academy. Dr. James authored over 350 peer-reviewed publications over the span of his career and served as associate editor of the "American Journal of Human Biology" and on the editorial board of numerous scientific journals including "Blood Pressure Monitoring, Current Hypertension Reviews, Annals of Clinical and Experimental Hypertension, Open Biochemistry Journal, Anthropology, and Public Health Frontiers" to name just a few.
Dr. James worked as an Associate Professor of Physiology in Medicine at Cornell Weil Medical College from 1986-98 before being recruited by SUNY Binghamton as a Research Professor with the Decker School of Nursing (DSON). In 2003, he was awarded a full Professorship with the DSON and the Department of Anthropology. Dr. James held numerous positions throughout the University as Director of the Graduate Program in Biomedical Anthropology, Director of the Institute for Primary and Preventative Health Care and has affiliated positions including Professor of Psychology and Professor of Biomedical Engineering. His service contributions to Binghamton University were expansive attending to over 38 faculty committees, not least of which included Chair of the Institutional Review Board for Ethics in Human Research and his development of the Freshman Research Immersion Program in Public Health.
Dr. James mentored many students. His thoughtful, straight forward approach to research and boundless good humor endeared him to everyone he worked with. His students have continued to contribute to the field of Human Biology and Biomedical Anthropology around the world. Hundreds of students benefitted from his patient mentorship, he will be sorely missed by all.
Dr. Gary D. James grew up in West Nyack NY, born to Godfrey M. James (deceased) and Joan M. James. He attended Wake Forest University as an undergraduate and Pennsylvania State University for his Masters and Ph.D. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Kathleen L. James, sister Diane Moricone, nieces Jamie Moricone and Jennifer Morricone as well as many other nieces and nephews. His family describes him as decent hard-working man, someone who made everyone laugh, that he embodied irreverence, was a legendary figure in Trivial Pursuit and an avid golfer. Gary was a warm and caring person who loved his cats and an enthusiastic Penn State football fan.
Observing Covid-19 precautions, viewing will be held Wednesday October 21 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Allen Memorial Home in Endicott, NY. Followed on Thursday October 22 by a grave side service at 2:00 PM at the Evergreen Cemetery in Cazenovia, NY. Mrs. James requests that in lieu of flowers that mourners contribute to the American Heart Association
, S.P.E.A.K or the Humane Society. A scholarship fund will be set at a later date and will be available for access on the BU Department of Anthropology Website.