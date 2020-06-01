Gary H. Taylor



Vestal - Gary H. Taylor, 68, Vestal, NY passed on May 26 due to a long term illness. Predeceased by his parents, Carl and Dorothy Mae Taylor, he is survived by his wife, Joanne and daughters, Michelle Miller (Matt) and Shannon Lindsey (Dave) and four dearly loved grandchildren Morgan, Madison, Addison and Ryland. He was also survived by too many special friends to name that enjoyed his gift of gab.



Gary had a love of auto racing and was a man of his word as well as everyone's plumber and friend. We always said he was the unofficial mayor of Vestal because he knew everything going on. The Skylark Diner was his second home.



A memorial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House of CNY. Arrangements made by Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services 196 Clinton Street Binghamton, New York.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store