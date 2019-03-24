|
Gary Huttleston
Aiken, SC - Gary Huttleston, 59, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Gary was predeceased by his son Lon Huttleston and mother Marian Huttleston
He is survived by his beloved wife, Cindy Huttleston, father Richard Huttleston, Endicott, NY, sister Teri Brogdale, Endicott, NY, 3 grandchildren; uncle Gary Huttleston (Carol), Aunt Donna Huttleston (Gary), Aunt Judy Lucier (Nelson), Aunt Joyce Knepper and many cousins. Also, his cherished pets, Abby and Lacey.
Gary was born in Binghamton, NY, a son of Richard L. Huttleston and the late Marian Huttleston. He attended Union Endicott High School class of 1977. He attended Delhi College, Utica College in Syracuse, NY, and later received two Master's Degrees from Florida Institute of Technology. He was a Superintendent of Construction and Project Management for CB&I for 37 years, and later worked for Bechtel. Gary was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, biking, kayaking, working outdoors and playing golf. He also enjoyed get-togethers with friends at the Dugout when he was in New York. He loved to fly, having been a pilot since 1990. He loved to watch sports and was an avid Yankees and Syracuse fan.
He was a member of Cedar Creek Church and attended services regularly. He also enjoyed going to homegroup through the church
"When the time comes for you to die, you need not be afraid, because death cannot separate you from God's love."~Charles H Spurgeon
Romans 14;8 for if we live, we live for the Lord, or if we die, we die for the Lord; therefore whether we live or die; we are the Lord's.
There will be a celebration of life will be Saturday April 20, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 at the Vestal Elks
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to FOTAS (www.fotasaiken.org/donate), or to Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Center, P.O. Box 358, Gloverville, South Carolina 29828-0358
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 24, 2019