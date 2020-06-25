Gary J. Laven
Gary J. Laven

Chenango Bridge - Gary J. Laven, 69, passed away June 24, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his sons Brian (Michelle) Laven and Rory Laven, his grandchildren; Levi, Laikynn, Lucas and Jackson, siblings; Sally J. Hartmann, Sue (Rick) Sigler, Rick (Judy) Laven and Brian (Maryanne) Laven, his former wife Cindy Laven, many nieces and nephews and a special friend Carol Perry. He was predeceased by his parents Richard and Jane (O'Donnell) Laven. The family extends their deepest appreciation to Jill and the care team of aides and staff at Lourdes Ascension Hospice.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12 noon - 2:00 pm at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Holy Spirit Cemetery. in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society in Gary's memory. Sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

