Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
View Map
1942 - 2020
Chenango Bridge - Gary John Thompson courageously lived and left this earth on February 5, 2020 after a long struggle with lung disease. Known for his incredible kindness, generosity and sense of humor, he will be greatly missed. Gary is survived by his wife of almost 29 years, Virginia (Ginny). In addition he leaves behind children Laurie Thompson, Timothy Thompson (Kirsten), Troy Thompson (Laurel), Terry Thompson (Erin) and Lynne. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Gary was also stepfather to Timothy Cook (Denise), and Elena Frances (Chris) and 2 grandchildren. He also leaves behind siblings Beverley Milaski (Joseph) and Ron Thompson (Julia). We cannot forget Frankie his dear little schnauzer. Gary was the consummate salesman developing relationships with his customers leading to very satisfied customers and a great contribution to his employer. He had a long work life right up to his very last days. Friends and family always enjoyed visiting Gary as he could be counted on to say the most outlandish and funny things and tell a good joke. Gary's celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 15 at 1:00pm at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main Street, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00am until the time of the service at the Barber Memorial Home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Gary's memory to everydogsdream.org or Operation Underground RR to prevent child trafficking at ourrescue.org
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13, 2020
