Gary L. Finch

Port Crane - Gary L. Finch, 77, died October 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Arlene Finch, his daughter Rebecca Pierce, daughter-in-law, Tita Finch Baker, granddaughter Kasey Smith, sister Judy Born, brothers Jack and Bob, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his son Daniel and brothers Jim and Wayne. Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a member of Teamsters Local 693.A celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced. He will be buried in Port Crane Cemetery. Services provided by the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
