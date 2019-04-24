|
Gary W. Mead, 68, of Berkshire, passed away on April 21, 2019. He is survived by his mother Gertrude Mead, sister Patricia (Dennis) Fowler, brother Gene (Kim) Mead, sister Pamela (Shawn) Leary, and nieces and nephews Paul and Robyn Hidock and Colton and Shyiamie Mead. Gary was drafted directly out of college and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his time in the Army, he worked at IBM as an engineer and later retired from Lockheed Martin in 2006. He was a member of the Owego Elks Lodge, and was very involved in the Speedsville Community Hall. Gary loved to fish and was an avid golfer. Golfing was without a doubt his favorite pastime and he enjoyed being a part of various leagues. Gary treasured time spent with his family and many close friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Friends and family are invited to a period of visitation at the MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, on Thursday, April 25th from 10 until 1 o'clock at which time a funeral service will be held. Friends who wish may remember Gary with a gift to the Speedsville Community Hall, made payable to the Speedsville Community Association, c/o Trudy Morris, 7 Speedsville Cmn, Berkshire, NY 13736. Memories and condolences may be written in his guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 24, 2019