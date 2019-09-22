|
Gary Michael Kushner
Formerly of Owego - Gary M. Kushner passed away on June 28th, 2019 at the age of 72. He was the son of John and Marian McCarthy Kushner, longtime residents of Owego. He is survived by his sisters, Christine Kushner, E. Palo Alto, CA and Kay Kushner, Canandaigua, NY. Gary served in the United States Air Force. He entered after high school during the height of the Vietnam War. He served in the Judge Advocate General's Office with distinction for over thirty years. He was very proud to have attained the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. During the latter part of his career, he traveled to Air Force bases at home and abroad providing guidance and instruction to other personnel associated with the JAG's Office. After he retired, he settled in Aurora, CO where he was able to pursue his passion, golf, for many years. A fan of all sports, Gary was an avid follower of the Rockies, the Broncos and the Duke Blue Devils basketball Team. He had a great sense of humor and an infectious smile. Friends and family agree that Gary was a good man and a true gentleman. A graveside ceremony, with full military honors, will be held at St. Patrick Cemetery in Owego on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Tioga County Rural Ministry, 143 North Ave., Owego, NY 13827 or to an animal shelter of your choice. Condolences may be made to Gary's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 22, 2019