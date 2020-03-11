|
|
Gary Orland Yarnes
Born January 2, 1944 Deceased March 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife Margaret (Pratt). The Cortland Standard will have a full obituary. A memorial celebration will be held at the Willet Fire Station starting at 12:45 on Sunday March 15th. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Willet Fire Department, PO Box 61, Willet NY 13863. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020