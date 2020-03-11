Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
12:45 PM
Willet Fire Station
Gary Orland Yarnes


1944 - 2020
Gary Orland Yarnes Obituary
Gary Orland Yarnes

Born January 2, 1944 Deceased March 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife Margaret (Pratt). The Cortland Standard will have a full obituary. A memorial celebration will be held at the Willet Fire Station starting at 12:45 on Sunday March 15th. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Willet Fire Department, PO Box 61, Willet NY 13863. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020
