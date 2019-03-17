Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Vestal Center United Methodist Church
478 West Hill Rd.
Vestal, NY
View Map
Brackney, PA - Gary R. Boll, 67, of Brackney, PA, died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday March 12, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Mary Boll of Cadis, PA, father-in-law, Charles R. Williams, brother-in-law, Charles (Buzzy) Williams, of Vestal, NY. He is survived by his wife, Mary Kathleen Boll, sons; Keith D. Boll, Kevin R. Boll (Katie and Jaylee Longo), sister, Deborah (Steven) Lewis, brothers, Michael N. (Linda Hicks) Boll, Kenneth W. (Laurie) Boll, sister-in-law, Nancy (Phil) Cahill, brother-in-law, Thomas (Felicia) Williams and many nieces and nephews. Gary was a member of Warren Center United Methodist Church and Calvary United Methodist Church, Vestal. He retired from Columbia Gas/NYSEG in 2015. He was a member of the Vestal Fire Department. He was affectionately known by his coworkers as Zeb and Fluff. Gary was always known to be tinkering with something and enjoyed spending time on his property. The family will receive friends at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St. Vestal, NY on Monday March 18, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Vestal Center United Methodist Church, 478 West Hill Rd. Vestal, NY at 11 a.m. Expressions of sympathy in Gary's memory can be made to Silver Lake Fire and Rescue Squad, Quaker Lake Rd. Brackney, PA 18812.
