Gary W. Fowler
Gary W. Fowler

Vestal - Gary W. Fowler, 84, of Vestal, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Margaret Fowler, son, Steven Gary Fowler, sister, Jacqueline Pilkington, and his parents, Donald Fowler and Laura Joyce Fowler. He is survived by his daughters; Margaret Fowler, Julianne Fowler, and Laura Biener, granddaughter, Jillian Fowler Stafford, sons-in-law; Jim Stafford and Adam Biener, brother, David Fowler, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins of whom he was very fond.

Gary was retired from AT&T where he worked for over 40 years with his "favorite" brother, David. Gary loved fishing, baseball, telling tales, watching Jeopardy and spoiling his granddaughter Jill. In his later years, he replaced smoking with scratch-off lottery tickets as his little vice. All his friends will remember his smile when he had a winning "Scratchie". Well-read and quick-witted, Gary never had the opportunity to go to college. However, he was extremely intelligent. He loved his girls, who will miss him dearly.

A funeral service will be held at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St. Vestal, on Tuesday at 6 p.m. with Rev. Michael Willis officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will be in Lordville Cemetery, Hancock, NY.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 25 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
SEP
29
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
