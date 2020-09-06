1/1
Gasper Palmeri
Gasper Palmeri

Vestal - Gasper Palmeri, 87 of Vestal, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Phillip and Cosima Palmeri, siblings Anthony Palmeri, Joanne Alari and Anthony Palmeri,

Gasper is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Rose Marie (DiVittorio) Palmeri, children Phillip (Mary) Palmeri, North Carolina, David (Michele) Palmeri, Vestal and Annette (Ruben) Figueroa, Florida; his grandchildren Phillip, Christopher and Collin Palmeri, Tara (Josh), David and Maria (Jeremiah) Palmeri, Nicholette (Dominick), Marissa (Tyler) Figueroa;

He was a long standing proud member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Knights of Columbus, Elks Club and the Sons of Italy. Served in the US Navy. Retired from IBM Endicott after 37 years of service.

Gasper was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. His family especially his grandchildren was his pride and joy. Gasper enjoyed his weekly golfing outings with his good friends and a avid Yankee fan. Gasper was well loved by many and will be deeply missed by friends and family.

A Prayer Services will be held Thursday 11:30 am at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Entombment will be in Vestal Hills memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Thursday from 10 am until service time at 11:30 am.

Appropriate precautions are being taken for public health concerns, including masks, social distancing, and managing the number of visitors at one time.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
