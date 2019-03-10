|
|
Gene Sears Ross
Whitney Point - Gene Sears Ross, 24, of Whitney Point, went to be with God on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
He is survived by his mother, Paula Marchione; sister, Shallamar Marchione; grandparents, Gene and Shirley Ross; aunts and uncles, Eric and Kim Sears, Genia Kendall, Douglas Kendall, Shelly and John Marcantonio; cousins, Alexis, Stephanie, Hayden, Caroline, Elisabeth and Preston; goddaughter, Marilyn; love of his life, Maria McLaughlin, his chosen brothers, Matt Walker, Zack Kim and Zeb Kim.
A memorial service will be held 5:30pm Monday, March 11, 2019 at Nanticoke United Methodist Church.
A reception will immediately follow the service from 7:00 to 9:00pm at Glen Aubrey Fire Station.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Nichols Funeral Home 7323 119th Street, Whitney Point, New York 13862 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2019