Gene TambascioBinghamton - Gene Tambascio died on Thursday November 26, 2020 at Wilson Hospital. He was born February 19, 1935 in Newton, MA and was predeceased by his parents Nicholas and Delina Tambascia; mother and father in law Charles and Mary Verry. He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 58 years, Louise His 3 children, Steve (Jocelyn), and their children, Maria, Aiden, Kiley; Ellen and her children Dr Steven (Dr Kate) Tambascio, Gabriella (Jason)Gosney, Broc Sherwood; Theresa; great granddaughter, Nora Gosney; sister Eleanor Morrissey; several numerous nieces and nephews. Gene's love for his wife and family was unparalleled. He exemplified the true meaning of Family Man, Always present and supporting in all their ventures and accomplishments. His many other loves included his country, teaching, reading, friends, golf and baseball. After completing his Bachelor's degree from Boston College, he joined the US Army and was stationed in Germany. A teacher of World History for 34 years, known for giving "pop quizzes" at the start of every class. A true educator, adventurous and always wanting to share with his family, he would pack the back of the station wagon with a cooler and hit the road, stopping at museums, and historical sites. An avid reader, with a library that outgrew his den, loved to read to his grandchildren, and they to him. He treasured his friendships, long-time and new, welcoming anyone and everyone into his home, either offering you a Manhattan, or PB&J, which he usually had prepared and pulled out of his many pockets. A lifetime golfer and ball searcher, winner of every golf outfit contest with his infamous Lobster Pants. Finally, baseball his true passion since childhood, a hometown Red Sox fan, one of his greatest memories was having seen Carlton Fisk, hit one out of the park at Fenway, then getting to meet him in person. He always had a bucket of balls ready to hit grounders or play a game of catch. You could always find him at a ballfield cheering on his children, grandchildren, or his beloved nephews. His faith was always strong, and you never found him without either a book, baby or rosary in his hands. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday December 3, 2020 at 1pm at the Maine Cemetery Rt. 26 Maine, NY. The service will be live streamed on the Maine Cemetery Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mary Wilcox Memorial Library in Whitney Point, NY